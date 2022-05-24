Charges laid after fire at Ark Aid Street Mission

Charges have been laid after a suspicious fire at Ark Aid Street Mission in downtown London, Ont.

A 45-year-old from London is charged with two counts of arson causing damage to property and arson disregard for human life.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 600 block of Dundas Street near Adelaide Street around 6 p.m. on May 17.

No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $50,000.