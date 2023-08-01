Charges laid after car driven through Goderich school: OPP

Charges have been laid after a vehicle was driven through a school in Goderich, according to police.

As previously reported, a minivan plowed through an exterior wall of Goderich Public School on Blake Street, damaging the library and a classroom.

The 17-year-old driver from North Middlesex has now been charged with dangerous operation, mischief over $5,000 and take motor vehicle without consent.

At the time of the crash on July 24, OPP Const, Craig Soldan told CTV News,

“I can tell you the vehicle was taken without consent from the Middlesex area. I don’t know if the driver has any connection, for them to be up in the Goderich area. I don’t know what the thought process was before colliding with the school. It certainly would have been a hard impact to go through the brick wall. Thankfully, [the driver is] going to make it. They’re going to survive,” said Soldan.

The accused was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice, Youth Court in Goderich.