Charges laid after Aylmer sexual assault

A London man is charged after a woman reported a sexual assault to police in Aylmer.

On June 30, an 18-year-old woman went to the Aylmer police station to report that she was the victim of assault at her place of work on Talbot Street.

The woman reported that a male employee approached her and started making sexual advances, grabbed the woman’s wrist, pulled her into the bathroom, lifted her shirt and fondled her.

The woman also reported the man blocked the doorway and recorded the incident on his phone and threatened to get the victim fired if she said anything.

A 20-year-old man from London is charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, distribute intimate image without consent and threats and retaliation against employees.