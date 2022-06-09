Charges laid after assault on London, Ont. teens

A London, Ont. teenager is facing charges after multiple young people were assaulted Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Police say emergency crews were called to the area of King and Maitland streets in London, Ont. around 11:55 a.m.

Multiple police cruisers and paramedic vehicles were parked outside H.B. Beal Secondary School around the time of the incident.

Police say an investigation found at least three teens were pepper sprayed and a fourth was struck by a baton.

The male suspect was known to the victims, police say.