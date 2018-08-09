

CTV London





A vehicle crashed through a building in Norfolk County.

Police say the driver was heading north on Donly Drive at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday when the car accelerated across the road and drove directly through the building.

Constable Ed Sanchuk with Ontario Provincial Police says they believe the vehicle was travelling ‘quite fast’ to damage the building extensively.

Police say the 21-year-old driver is facing charges and one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

It’s not known if it’s the driver or another passenger that was injured in the vehicle.