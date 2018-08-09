Featured
Charges expected after car crashes through Norfolk County building
Police say charges will be laid after a vehicle crashed through a building in Norfolk County.
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 11:20AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 12:21PM EDT
A vehicle crashed through a building in Norfolk County.
Police say the driver was heading north on Donly Drive at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday when the car accelerated across the road and drove directly through the building.
Constable Ed Sanchuk with Ontario Provincial Police says they believe the vehicle was travelling ‘quite fast’ to damage the building extensively.
Police say the 21-year-old driver is facing charges and one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
It’s not known if it’s the driver or another passenger that was injured in the vehicle.
Vehicle crashes through building. 21 yr old driver facing charges. #drivesafe #PayAttention https://t.co/8hYY9hSPPs— OPP West (@OPP_WR) August 9, 2018