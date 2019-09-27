Featured
Charge laid in incident that tossed teen from moving vehicle
Police investigate after a youth fell from a moving vehicle in east London, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 1:07PM EDT
London police have charged a 17-year-old male in connection with an incident in the Argyle Mall parking lot on Thursday morning.
A 15-year-old male suffered serious injuries after falling from the top of a moving vehicle when it came to a sudden stop.
Police say he remains in hospital Friday.
As a result of the incident, a 17-year-old has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
He is scheduled to appear in a London, Ont. court on Nov. 4 in relation to the charge.