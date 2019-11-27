LONDON, ONT. -- A Wallacetown, Ont. man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash near Oil Springs in June.

Lambton County OPP say the 54-year-old has been charged with careless driving causing death in connection with the collision.

Seventy-one-year-old George Smit of Petrolia was killed when his sedan was struck by a transport truck.

OPP say the transport was southbound on Mandaumin Road when it struck Smit's vehicle as it entered the intersection at Courtright Line.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in Sarnia on Jan. 9.