Charge laid in fatal summer crash west of Oil Springs
Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 5:00PM EST
(File image)
LONDON, ONT. -- A Wallacetown, Ont. man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash near Oil Springs in June.
Lambton County OPP say the 54-year-old has been charged with careless driving causing death in connection with the collision.
Seventy-one-year-old George Smit of Petrolia was killed when his sedan was struck by a transport truck.
OPP say the transport was southbound on Mandaumin Road when it struck Smit's vehicle as it entered the intersection at Courtright Line.
The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in Sarnia on Jan. 9.