LONDON, ONT. -- A Guelph-area man has been charged in connection with a collision that ejected another man from the farm tractor he was driving.

The crash happened on Line 86 near Road 176 outside of Listowel, Ont. in the morning hours of Dec. 11, 2019.

Perth County OPP said a pickup had crashed into the back of the farm tractor.

The 63-year-old man driving the farm tractor was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the collision

The 87-year-old man driving the pickup was not hurt.

He has now been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.

He will appear in a Stratford court at a later date.