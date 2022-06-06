Charge laid in connection to weekend police incident at Hamilton and Rectory

A charge has been laid following a weapons investigation over the weekend that shut down the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street for an hour, according to police.

The London Police Service said Monday that a 26-year-old man from London, Ont. has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the scene of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street after paramedics requested assistance due to a patient being in possession of what appeared to be a firearm during transport to hospital.

Multiple officers, including the Emergency Response Unit, were deployed to scene in order to contain the situation.

London Police Service were on scene at Rectory Street and Hamilton Road in London, Ont. on June 4, 2022 for reports of a man with a weapon inside an ambulance. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Police say that approximately one hour later, a male suspect was taken into custody and the situation was resolved peacefully.

A replica firearm was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The area was closed off to the public for more than an hour on Saturday as police responded to the incident.

There were no reported injuries.

The accused was released, and is scheduled to appear in a London courtroom on July 12 in relation to the charge.