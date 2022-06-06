Charge laid in connection to weekend police incident at Hamilton and Rectory

London Police Service were on scene at Rectory Street and Hamilton Road in London, Ont. on June 4, 2022 for reports of a man with a weapon inside an ambulance. (Source: James Gardner) London Police Service were on scene at Rectory Street and Hamilton Road in London, Ont. on June 4, 2022 for reports of a man with a weapon inside an ambulance. (Source: James Gardner)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege: AP

Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver