OPP say a 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a pharmacy break-in early last year.

Police responded to the 3000 block of River Street in Alvinston, Ont. in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2018 for a break and enter to a local pharmacy.

Following a complex investigation by the Lambton OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, an arrest has been made.

The 47-year-old Moravian First Nation man has been charged with break, enter and commit theft.

He was being held in custody pending a May 15 court date.