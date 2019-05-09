Featured
Charge laid in 2018 pharmacy theft in Alvinston
OPP released this surveillance image from a break and enter in Alvinston, Ont. on Jan. 13, 2018.
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 12:57PM EDT
OPP say a 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a pharmacy break-in early last year.
Police responded to the 3000 block of River Street in Alvinston, Ont. in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2018 for a break and enter to a local pharmacy.
Following a complex investigation by the Lambton OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, an arrest has been made.
The 47-year-old Moravian First Nation man has been charged with break, enter and commit theft.
He was being held in custody pending a May 15 court date.