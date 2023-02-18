Charge laid after toddler falls into ice-covered pool

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a woman with criminal negligence after a toddler fell through an ice-covered pool at his babysitter’s house last month.

On Jan. 24, shortly before 3 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a report a 20-month-old had fallen into a backyard pool at a Juniper Crescent home. It was estimated he had been submerged for five minutes.

The child was transported to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) where emergency room staff worked tirelessly to save the toddler. He has since been released and continues to recover at home.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Paula Maness, 50, of Petrolia with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court next month.