Chance of showers possible throughout the week for London, Ont.
There's a slight chance of showers to kick off the work week in London, Ont.
Monday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 27 with a humidex of 29. Clearing in the evening. Low 15.
Tuesday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 27.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
NEW THIS MORNING | Premier Ford to address municipal leaders in Ottawa
Canada less than halfway to Afghan resettlement goal one year after Taliban takeover
A year after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, Canada's resettlement efforts have lagged behind official targets and the efforts to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine. More than 17,300 Afghans have arrived in Canada since last August compared to 71,800 Ukrainians who have come to Canada in 2022 alone.
British regulator 1st in world to OK Moderna's updated COVID booster
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Anne Heche taken off life support, 9 days after car crash
Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53.
China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan
China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.
Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount
The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, a rapid takeover that triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed the country.
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, though he justified the stabbing in remarks that represented the Islamic Republic's first public comments on the attack.
About 4,000 beagles destined for drug experiments finding new homes
About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after animal rescue organizations started removing them from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.
Brothers dead after SUV crashes into North Carolina restaurant, police say
A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said.
Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it?
Polio, a deadly disease that used to paralyze tens of thousands of children every year, is spreading in London, New York and Jerusalem for the first time in decades, spurring catch-up vaccination campaigns.
Former Waterloo Region family remembers nine-year-old after search comes to tragic end
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
Motorcyclist killed in crash east of Woodstock, Ont.
A motorcycle rider has died following a Sunday night crash near Woodstock, Ont.
Kitchener man watches as car slams into his house, driver charged
When Carmelo Mazza went to get his mail on Friday morning, he never imagined on his walk home he would witness a car crash into his home at the exact spot he typically sits.
Chatham man charged after downtown business vandalized
A 39-year-old Chatham man has been charged following a disturbance in the downtown core Sunday evening.
Possible showers Monday and Tuesday, sunny and warm for the rest of the week
Good news if you took this week off, it looks promising with just a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday and Tuesday and lots of sunshine for the remainder of the week. Po
Premier Doug Ford will address municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference.
Parry Sound family shares their heartache after tragic loss of son during camping trip
9-year-old Everett Freeman went camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Georgian Bay, and went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.
Health Agency looking for polio in wastewater
The Public Health Agency of Canada will begin testing wastewater for the polio virus in several key high-risk communities following reports it was detected in sewage in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
Minet's Point Road closed for GO rail expansion
Trans Power Utility has closed Minet's Point Road to install a new road crossing to support the Regional Express Rail Expansion planned for the Barrie GO corridor.
Homicide arrest made by Sudbury police
Police now confirm the incident on Aug. 11 on Spruce Street in Sudbury is considered a homicide.
Sudburians gather to celebrate Pakistani independence
It was a sea of people wearing green and white at the James Jerome Sports Complex Sunday morning as Sudburians gathered to mark Pakistan Independence Day. This is the 75th anniversary of the country's independence from British colonial rule.
Flour Mill Community Farm holding annual Open Farm Wednesday
The Flour Mill Community Farm’s 6th annual Open Farm is an opportunity for the community to tour the space, sample some of the farm’s produce and enjoy local musical entertainment live.
Five-kilometre section of Queensway reopens for Monday morning commute
Highway 417 reopened to traffic between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues at approximately 12 a.m. Monday, six hours ahead of schedule after crews worked through the weekend to replace the Booth Street Bridge in Ottawa's west end.
Premier Doug Ford will address municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference.
Plenty of sunshine in Ottawa on Monday
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 27 C, but it will feel more like 30 degrees with the humidex.
Dozens of families scrambling to find new child care provider after Ajax daycare forced to close by end of month
The abrupt closure of an Ajax daycare in two weeks time has left more than a hundred families scrambling to find a new space for their children.
Construction work now underway to make Toronto's Museum Station more accessible
Construction work is set to get underway today on a project that will improve access to the TTC's Museum Station.
Richmond Hill man drowns at Wasaga Beach
A Richmond Hill man has died after being pulled from the water in Wasaga Beach.
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign.
Quebec auditor general releasing review on province's finances ahead of election
Quebec's auditor general is releasing her review on the finance minister's pre-election report on the province's finances.
Car, scooter destroyed in suspicious fire in Cote-des-Neiges
Montreal police is investigating after a vehicle was set aflame in the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Concerns about stigmatizing queer communities grow as Monkeypox comes to New Brunswick
Locally, LGBTQ+ people fear the messaging is coming across as targeting the queer community, similar to former HIV/AIDS messaging.
Human remains found by hiker in Saint John: police
According to police, a hiker was travelling through the Lakewood Heights area on Friday evening when the individual came across what he believed was human skeletal remains.
Weather conditions favourable for 'severe' storms in parts of Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that conditions are favourable in parts of the province for the development of “severe” thunderstorms that could cause strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain.
Police looking for suspects after two injured in unrelated Saturday morning incidents
Winnipeg Police are investigating a pair of unrelated incidents that took place early Saturday morning.
Search underway for missing teens in northwest Calgary
The Calgary Police Service is seeking tips from the public after two teenage sisters failed to return home Sunday.
Warm week prompts wildfire concerns in Alberta
With temperatures expected to hover around the 30 C mark throughout much of Alberta for the rest of the week, the risk of wildfire is on the rise and 35 fires are currently active in the province.
Environmental groups raise concerns about proposed Calgary-to-Banff passenger train
Conservation advocates and experts are concerned a proposal for a Calgary-to-Banff passenger train is chugging along without addressing some key environmental issues in and around the national park.
Smith takes aim at Kenney's sovereignty act comments, asks premier to 'respect' leadership contest
Jason Kenney and United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith traded words about her proposed sovereignty act this weekend, with Smith saying the premier should not interfere in the contest.
'Our team is good': Unbeaten Canadians aren't worried ahead of Finland match
As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency.
Long-time Chinatown security guard 'still traumatized' after random attack; grateful for community support
A well-known security guard in Vancouver’s Chinatown who was attacked by a stranger while on the job said Sunday he’s grateful for the outpouring of support he’s received.
'Nowhere to go’: Future remains unclear for hundreds living in tents on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Several city-supplied storage containers along Vancouver's East Hastings Street are now full to the brim. However, many of those living in tents on the sidewalks and road haven’t moved.
Man charged in caught-on-camera assault of woman on Vancouver bus
A man has been charged in a shocking, unprovoked assault on a woman riding a Vancouver bus that was caught on camera back in June.