Chance of showers for London region over the next several days

Temperatures cool slightly compared to the past couple of days in the London region.

There is also a chance of showers for the next several days and humidex values making it feel a little warmer than the thermometer reads.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high

Thursday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 15.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23. Humidex 27.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 21.