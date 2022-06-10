Chance of showers expected most of the weekend in Windsor-Essex
Showers are expected to move through Windsor-Essex through the weekend.
Temperatures will be about average with consistent sunshine making its way back into the forecast mid next week.
Friday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Low 14.
Saturday: Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
Sunday: Showers. High 22.
Monday: Clearing. High 27.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
China calls COVID 'lab leak' theory a lie after WHO report
China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Manitoba's top First Nations chief goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
Search in Texas murder case finds missing child, now age 42
A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finally finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history, officials said Thursday.
INVESTIGATION | Licence revoked from Ontario doctor who charged for tests he didn't do — but he may still keep the money
Ontario's physician watchdog has come down as hard as it can on a doctor who it found billed the province's public medical system for tens of thousands of tests he didn't do, but the maximum penalty doesn't come close to the money he took.
A look at far-right extremists in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack put a spotlight on two far-right extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
Kitchener
16-year-old arrested in connection to string of robberies in Waterloo Region
Police have arrested one of three suspects wanted in a string of recent violent robberies in Waterloo Region.
Kitchener man charged after hit-and-run with teen cyclist
An 85-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a 15-year-old cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Highway 89, east of Mount Forest.
‘Be silly and just skate’: Roller skating takes over Kitchener Market
Community roller disco is back in the City of Kitchener.
Windsor
Police investigate stolen Pride flags from three Leamington schools
Police are investigating three incidents of Pride flags stolen from separate incidents in the Leamington area over the last week.
Pride flag outside Windsor man's home allegedly pulled down by group of youth
When Windsor resident Dale Burkholder stepped outside his home to check his mail this week, he noticed something odd about the flag pole that's attached to the porch.
Barrie
OPP investigating assault in Orillia
One person has been injured in an assault in Orillia.
Trent-Severn Waterway levels rising
Due to increased rain, boaters can expect higher than normal water levels in the Trent-Severn waterways.
Huntsville business owners frustrated with rise in break-ins and vandalism
Several business owners in downtown Huntsville are upset and concerned by a rash of recent break-ins and vandalism.
Northern Ontario
Greater Sudbury one of 21 municipalities to get credit rating upgrade
Greater Sudbury's credit has been upgraded from an AA to AA+ by Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.
Queer North Film Festival returns to Sudbury
As a way to celebrate Pride Month, Sudbury Indie Cinema is hosting its annual Queer North Film Festival next week.
Sudbury's Damascus Restaurant owners bounce back from yet another challenge
A Syrian restaurant in Greater Sudbury that was forced to close because of a fire has rebuilt and reopened.
Ottawa
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
Ottawa's e-scooter program will launch this month
The city of Ottawa is preparing to launch the third season of the e-scooter pilot project in approximately two weeks, with new restrictions on riders and the companies operating the electric scooters.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Toronto
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month.
These Toronto roadways and transit lines will be closed this weekend
Drivers and transit riders in Toronto should be aware of some major closures happening across the city this weekend.
Licence revoked from Ontario doctor who charged for tests he didn't do — but he may still keep the money
Ontario's physician watchdog has come down as hard as it can on a doctor who it found billed the province's public medical system for tens of thousands of tests he didn't do, but the maximum penalty doesn't come close to the money he took.
Montreal
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
4 men arrested in scam asking elderly people to bail their grandchildren out of jail
Laval police has arrested four men in connection to a scam that involved asking elderly people to send money to bail their grandchildren out of jail.
Atlantic
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
North Preston celebrates life of young boy killed in December
There was a special celebration Thursday in a community outside Halifax to honour the life of a young boy who was killed in December.
Winnipeg
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Manitoba's top First Nations chief goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
Catalytic converter thefts a growing problem in Winnipeg, councillors say
Two city councillors say catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem in Winnipeg, and want the city to take some action.
'We’re just going to go fast': Dozens of nurses graduate from University of Manitoba
More than 100 new nurses trained in Manitoba are ready to work, officially making the transition from student to professional Thursday morning.
Calgary
RCMP seek details on possible child abduction in Cochrane, Alta.
Authorities in Cochrane, Alta. are seeking public information in regards to the latest alleged child abduction attempt in the town.
Court challenge has potential to reveal internal masking discussions of Alberta's cabinet
A legal case questioning the province's decision to lift Alberta's school mask mandate could soon be taking another turn.
Family of bullied Alberta teen calls for swifter action from school division
A Nanton family is speaking out after their teenage daughter was allegedly bullied and chased in an incident that led to six young people being charged.
Edmonton
Concern in LGBTQ2S+ community over monkeypox fact sheet from Alberta Health
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.
West Edmonton Mall jester from 90s resurfaces in 2022, reigniting memories of vintage Bourbon Street
One of West Edmonton Mall's jesters that either amused or haunted shoppers of the 1990s has resurfaced not far from its original home.
Vancouver
Advocate says homeless numbers escalating in Fraser Valley as cost of living increases
An advocate for the homeless in the Fraser Valley says he’s never seen the situation as dire as it currently is and adds that it’s time for people to work together to find solutions.
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals falls to lowest level in 2 months
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined again, dropping below 400 for the first time since mid-April.
Digital investigator from Netherlands testifies at Amanda Todd 'sextortion' trial
The first police witness from the Netherlands has appeared at the jury trial for the Dutch man accused of extorting British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd.