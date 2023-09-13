Chance of rain, lower temperatures in London region
The London region may be in store for some more showers Wednesday along with slightly below seasonal temperatures.
According to Environment Canada, the area can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest at 20 km/h later in the afternoon.
The high for Wednesday is expected to reach 18C, which dips just below average. The average high for this time of year is 21.5C.
The evening is expected to be partly cloudy with a low of 7C. Some fog patches may develop overnight.
Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:
- Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 19C. At night, clear and a low of 6C.
- Friday: Sunny, high of 21C. At night, clear with a low of 8C.
- Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 12C.
- Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high 20C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, low of 10C.
