Chance of rain, lower temperatures in London region

The London region may be in store for some more showers Wednesday along with slightly below seasonal temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, the area can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest at 20 km/h later in the afternoon.

The high for Wednesday is expected to reach 18C, which dips just below average. The average high for this time of year is 21.5C.

The evening is expected to be partly cloudy with a low of 7C. Some fog patches may develop overnight.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week: