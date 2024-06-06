Chance of morning showers with breaks of sunshine in London area
Breaks of sunshine are expected Thursday afternoon as the temperature cools slightly in southwestern Ontario.
There is a 40 per cent chance of showers with light rain expected Thursday morning with the possibility of a thunderstorm in Grey-Bruce.
"It will still be quite humid Thursday afternoon with a big cool down on Friday as a secondary cold front moves in. There will be some showers moving into the area Friday as well," said CTV News London Meteorologist, Julie Atchison.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Atchison said it will be quite unsettled with light rainfall on and off throughout the weekend.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low 12.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 19
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 23.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Don't wait for the 'perfect market' when buying a home: expert
The Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points, providing a glimpse of hope to mortgage holders. However, one banker says it could be a mistake for prospective homebuyers to plan their next move based on Wednesday's announcement.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
'Everybody's cheering': Why this small Sask. town is throwing its support behind the Edmonton Oilers
A small southern Saskatchewan town has adopted the Edmonton Oilers as its official NHL team during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Imperial is the hometown of Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and a few hundred Edmonton super fans.
Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities as President Zelenskyy joins leaders at D-Day events in France
Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery and a fuel depot in Russian border regions, officials in the targeted areas said Thursday, in Kyiv’s ongoing effort to disrupt the Kremlin’s war machine and as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought further Western support in Europe’s biggest conflict since the Second World War.
Hospitals of Regina Foundation apologizes for Rob Schneider's set at fundraiser
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) issued an official apology on Wednesday following comedian Rob Schneider's set at a fundraising event on Saturday night.
Toddler killed and mother injured during tornado in Detroit suburb
A tornado killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother Wednesday when a tree fell on their house in suburban Detroit, while emergency workers in Maryland were responding to reports of collapsed structures with people trapped inside after a tornado there.
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.