Chance of morning showers with breaks of sunshine in London area

Breaks of sunshine are expected Thursday afternoon as the temperature cools slightly in southwestern Ontario.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers with light rain expected Thursday morning with the possibility of a thunderstorm in Grey-Bruce.

"It will still be quite humid Thursday afternoon with a big cool down on Friday as a secondary cold front moves in. There will be some showers moving into the area Friday as well," said CTV News London Meteorologist, Julie Atchison.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Atchison said it will be quite unsettled with light rainfall on and off throughout the weekend.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low 12.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 19

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 23.