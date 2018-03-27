

CTV London





Clients of the soon to be shuttered Cardiac Fitness Institute (CFI) are now being welcomed to a similar facility at Western University.

The Canadian Centre for Activity and Aging (CCAA) is opening its doors for those affected by the April 27th closure of the CFI.

"This opportunity for current CFI members has been months in the making and everyone at the CCAA is incredibly excited for what's to come in terms of programming, growth and continued research excellence," says Clara Fitzgerald, CCAA Program Director in a news release.

"CCAA is a natural fit for existing CFI members and we can't wait to welcome them all to the CCAA."

The CCAA will be adding new classes and specifically for cardiovascular health.

LHSC will be donating treadmills, exercise bikes, weight training equipment and stress test units to the CCAA.