Celebration of life set for London, Ont.'s unofficial town crier Friday
Funeral arrangements have been made for Bill Paul, London's unofficial town crier.
A celebration of life will take place Friday at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of O'Neill Funeral Home at 350 William St.
Although the event will be held outdoors, organizers are asking participants to wear masks and social distance.
The service will be followed by a processional including the Western Mustangs marching band that will circle Victoria Park and then to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Paul was known for his big booming voice along with his big personality, attending hundreds of community events over the years including fundraisers and parades.
Paul passed away Saturday of natural causes. He was 66.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital
Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, his doctors told CNN on Thursday.
NEW | Canadian home prices have jumped 21.4 per cent since last year, survey finds
A new survey from the real estate firm Royal LePage shows that housing prices in Canada have jumped an astounding 21.4 per cent since this time last year.
Ontario launches vaccine verification app for businesses and it's now available to download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
Ottawa eyes charging airport security with vaccine verification for travellers
The federal government is mulling handing responsibility for verifying passengers' vaccination status to airport officers, rather than airlines -- which hope to skip the headache.
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
Queen appears to show irritation at climate inaction
Queen Elizabeth II has appeared to criticize the global lack of action on climate change in comments caught on microphone.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to talk to your children about finances
It's important to start talking to your children about finances as early as possible, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid shares how to broach the topic in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
La Nina could bring forth cold and stormy winter to Canada, new forecast predicts
The climatological phenomenon known as La Nina has returned, and that means many Canadians can expect a cold and stormy winter, according to AccuWeather's latest winter forecast.
Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water
A state of emergency has been declared in Iqaluit after the city’s water was deemed undrinkable and potentially tainted with petroleum.
Kitchener
Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across southern Ontario with 20 to 40 millimetres of heavy rain expected to fall Friday afternoon.
Rocks with anti-vaccine messages thrown through Cambridge businesses' windows: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after rocks with anti-vaccination messages on them were thrown through the windows of two Cambridge businesses.
COVID-19 protocols exclude spectators from indoor high school sports in Waterloo Region
To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association (WCSSAA) and Waterloo Region District School Board say they will not be allowing non-essential spectators into indoor high school sporting events.
Windsor
Special weather statement issued for the region
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Double-vaccinated Canadians still need negative PCR test to return to Canada: Public Safety Minister
When the United States border reopens to double-vaccinated Canadians for non-essential travel in early November, the country is not requiring Canadians to get a PCR molecular test to cross, but Canadians will still need a negative test to re-enter their home country.
Stellantis announces mandatory vaccine policy for Windsor Assembly Plant employees
Windsor Assembly Plant employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a mandatory policy announced by Stellantis.
Barrie
Dozens of local hospital staff members, including nurses, on unpaid leave over vaccine policy
Forty-five staff members at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) face termination from Simcoe County's largest hospital because they are not double vaccinated against COVID-19.
'We need to fix it quickly,' Ontario's long-term care sector faces staffing crisis due to pandemic
Ontario's long-term care sector was devastated by thousands of deaths as COVID-19 ravaged homes, infecting the vulnerable residents inside.
'We don't like turning people away,' Restaurant owners want capacity limits removed
Restaurant owners across Simcoe County anxiously await news from Premier Doug Ford that would put them on an even playing field with large venues with no capacity limits.
Northern Ontario
Timmins police aim to buy licence plate reader to identify suspended drivers on the road
Const. Chris Gauthier of the Timmins Police Service said he's noticing an upward trend in the number of suspended drivers on local roadways.
Northern Santa Claus parades not all returning in full capacity
Northern communities are already starting to plan their Santa Claus parades, but not all will return in their traditional formats.
Sudbury patient sick of virtual appointments
For Sudbury's Karen Haslam, going to the doctor is often a last resort. But with virtual medicine being used by doctors during the pandemic, she says she needs to see a doctor in person.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 15, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Friday, Oct. 15.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 15-17
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
UPDATED
UPDATED | Mayor apologizes for cutting off coun. Deans microphone during LRT debate
"I apologized to the councillor and I made it know it was my call, it was my mistake and I take responsibility," said Mayor Jim Watson on Newstalk 580 CFRA.
Toronto
Ontario woman who bought $700 computer still paying it off seven years later
An Ontario woman who bought a $700 computer in 2014 is still chipping away at her now $2,400 debt seven years later.
Ontario not on 'safe ground' yet to lift more COVID-19 restrictions, science table director says
The scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says the province should not rush into lifting capacity limits in more places, suggesting that the earliest further easing of restrictions should be at the end of the month.
Montreal
Forged vaccine documents from Ontario prompt Quebec health ministry to adapt verification process for passports
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
Vaccination passport required at Quebec health-care institutions starting today
As of this Friday, people aged 13 and over must present their vaccination passport in order to access several health and social services institutions in Quebec.
13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que. has died after falling into a pit and getting trapped under a front-end loader
A 13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que., has died after she fell inside a pit while operating a front-loader, CTV News has learned.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
Paying more at the pumps; gas prices rise across the Maritimes
Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps Friday morning after gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island increased by several cents per litre overnight Thursday.
New Brunswick reports two more COVID-19 deaths and 133 new cases
New Brunswick Public Health said Thursday afternoon that two more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 82.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
Former hockey coach charged with historic sexual assaults found dead: Winnipeg police
A former hockey coach who was recently charged with historic sexual assaults has been found dead, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Sask. in talks with Manitoba over potential ICU transfers: Merriman
Saskatchewan’s health minister confirmed all resources are in place to begin sending ICU patients out of the province if necessary.
Calgary
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
750 AHS employees seeking vaccination exemptions
AHS head Dr. Verna Yiu says roughly 750 of her staff are seeking exemptions from the service's vaccine requirements on medical and religious grounds.
City hall outsiders say they bring fresh perspective to mayoral race
Three mayoral candidates held a press conference at City Hall Thursday to remind voters that sometimes there's as much of an upside to being political outsiders as there is to being insiders.
Edmonton
'I refuse': Beaumont bakery still cooking in defiance of AHS closure order
A Beaumont bakery owner says she’d rather lose her business than stick her nose into that of her customers.
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 48 cases
The new cases were among 580 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.
Driver pleads guilty in Campbell River crash that killed his passenger
The parents of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Willow Point in March of last year are hoping video surveillance of the vehicle travelling through the area will one day be released.
Coroner called to serious highway crash on Vancouver Island: Witnesses
Witnesses say two vehicles became airborne after colliding at high speed on Thursday afternoon near Cobble Hill, B.C.