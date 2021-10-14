Celebration of life set for London, Ont.'s unofficial town crier

Town Crier, Bill Paul. (Source: George Georgopoulos / Facebook) Town Crier, Bill Paul. (Source: George Georgopoulos / Facebook)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ikea warns supply chain disruptions likely to last into 2022

Ikea, the world's biggest furniture brand, is leasing more ships, buying containers and re-routing goods between warehouses as it works hard to mitigate a 'perfect storm' of global supply chain disruptions which could last into next year, executives said.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island