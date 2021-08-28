Celebrating Olympic Champions
Londoners are lining up early Saturday for the city’s Olympian celebration at Labatt park that gets underway at noon.
Tourism London and the City of London set up the event to celebrate London Ont’s athletes, including Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly Maggie Mac Neil, members of the gold winning women’s eight crew including Susanne Grainger, women’s coxless four rower Jennifer Marlins, as well as decathlon champion Damian Warner, flag bearer for closing ceremonies.
The event runs from noon till 1 p.m but opens to the public at 11 a.m.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives opening up an advantage as Liberal support declines: Nanos data
The Conservatives have opened up an advantage as Liberal support declined over the past three days of the campaign, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research.
U.S. says 2 ISIS-K 'planners' killed in drone strike in Afghanistan
Acting swiftly on U.S. President Joe Biden's promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it killed two members of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate with a drone strike in the group's eastern stronghold.
Taliban largely seal off Kabul airport as airlift winds down
Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport to most Afghans hoping for evacuation and most NATO nations flew out their troops after two decades in Afghanistan, winding down a frantic airlift that Western leaders acknowledged was still leaving many of their citizens and local allies behind.
O'Toole, Singh continue public engagements; Trudeau itinerary marked as private
The leaders of the Conservatives and New Democrats will continue with public engagements on Day 14 of the federal election campaign, while the Liberal leader's itinerary has been marked as private.
Second week of campaign ends with Trudeau rally cancelled for safety concerns
The Liberal campaign cancelled an early evening rally Friday after an unruly group of demonstrators denouncing Justin Trudeau and pandemic policies set off security concerns, with Trudeau himself saying that going ahead with the event would have put people at risk.
Louisiana braces for 'life-altering' Hurricane Ida
Weather forecasters warned residents along Louisiana's coast to rush preparations Saturday in anticipation of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 225 kilometres per hour when it slams ashore Sunday.
Have you been harassed for protecting yourself against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who have felt harassed when following public health orders or continuing to mask out of personal preference.
Canadian government matching donations to help Haiti recover from earthquake
Canadians wanting to help Haiti’s earthquake recovery can now have their aid donations matched by the government.
Extended ban on direct flights from India hits international students hard
Canada's ban on direct flights from India has meant international students have had to plot complex travel itineraries, shoulder the cost of an extended journey, and deal with the uncertainty that comes with obtaining a COVID-19 test in a third country.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases in highest single-day case count since early June
Ontario is reporting over 800 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the highest daily case count since June 4.
-
House a ‘total write off’ following massive fire: Guelph officials
Guelph officials are calling a house a “total write off” after a large fire engulfed the entire structure.
-
Solidarity march for Afghanistan held in Guelph
A solidarity rally for Afghanistan took place in Guelph on Friday night.
Windsor
-
'Stuff the Bus' for kids in need
The Optimist Club of Riverside and Reaching For The Stars Optimist Club of Windsor and Essex County are encouraging the public to help them ‘Stuff the Bus’ to collect school supplies and food for Riverside-area schools.
-
Heat Warning continues this weekend
A Heat Warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Leamington, and Rondeau Park.
-
Essex candidate vows NDP government will end for-profit LTC homes
NDP’s candidate for Essex, Tracey Ramsey, stood alongside Revera Iler Lodge staff Saturday pledging to end for-profit long-term care and ensure long term care workers are paid a living wage and have a safe work environment.
Barrie
-
First Nations communities pick up donated hockey equipment from Barrie for youth in need
The dreams of some young youth desperate to play Canada's game got one step closer to being fulfilled today.
-
Barrie police arrest man carrying handgun overnight Saturday
Barrie Police have charged one man for possession of a weapon after calls of an altercation overnight Saturday.
-
Northern Ontario
-
NDP Leader Singh pledges to forgive student debt during campaign stop in Sudbury
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was at Laurentian University on Saturday to support Sudbury candidate Nadia Verrelli and her push to become the next federal representative in what is sure to be a highly contested riding.
-
'Fill a Fire Truck' food drive in Timmins looks to support food bank, recruit foster families
The third annual 'Fill a Fire Truck' food drive, in collaboration between the Timmins Fire Department and North Eastern Ontario Family and Children's Services, sought help with a shortage of food donations by appealing to community generosity.
-
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa above 200; hospitalizations on the rise
Ottawa Public Health says another 25 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of confirmed active cases is above 200.
-
Ontario will unveil COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week, source confirms
The Doug Ford government will unveil a COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week, a senior government source confirms.
-
Ontario eyes COVID-19 vaccine passports and police provide a lesson to a driving instructor: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson Airport asks travellers to arrive early to accommodate anti-mask protest
Toronto Pearson Airport has issued a statement instructing travellers departing Saturday to arrive early to accommodate an anti-mask protest taking place in terminal three.
-
-
Search for elderly man linked to empty boat on Lake Ontario now deemed a missing person case
The search for an 80-year-old man who went missing Thursday after going boating on Lake Ontario in Oakville has now been deemed a missing person case.
Montreal
-
'Completely inappropriate': Montreal hospital demands lab tech remove Nazi-filled social media posts
A lab technician who works at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal has been told by her employer to remove posts from her social media account that included swastikas covering the Quebec flag and one that compared Premier Francois Legault to Hitler, CTV News has learned.
-
Rivard breaks her own world record, swims to Canada's first gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics
Aurelie Rivard captured Canada's first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion, smashing her own world record in both her heats and final of the 100-metre freestyle on Saturday.
-
Therapy puppies turn Montreal vaccinations into 'positive, almost playful experience'
The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal decided to bring pet therapy into the clinic to help those with fears of needles and side effects get their shot.
Atlantic
-
'We were very concerned': Boys rescued at Cape Breton beach after current forces them into deep waters
A quiet, sunny afternoon at Mira Gut Beach quickly became a different story earlier this week after two boys started to drift out to sea.
-
COVID-19 outbreak causes container ship to be anchored off Halifax
Crew members on a container ship anchored just outside of the Halifax Harbour have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Watching and waiting: The Maritimes prepare for arrival of Afghan refugees
Canada is vowing to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees who are fleeing the Taliban, an even more pressing issue in the wake of Thursday's deadly attack.
Winnipeg
-
'The Delta variant is here': Delta outbreak reported in First Nation care home in Manitoba
The chief of Sagkeeng First Nation says the community is dealing with an outbreak of nearly two dozen Delta variant cases within a care home.
-
Manitoba to limit restaurants, gyms and concerts to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning next week
The mandatory mask requirement is set to return to public spaces in Manitoba this weekend, along with new COVID-19 immunization requirements for people attending sporting events, restaurants and gyms starting in September.
-
Calgary
-
Price of no passport: Alberta could lose big time without a vaccine passport, says TD Bank
Provinces that do not require proof of vaccination to access non-essential services may feel a financial pinch as a result, says one major Canadian bank.
-
Motorcycle rally supports Albertans in recovery from addiction
Participants in a special event held by a Calgary centre for addiction recovery will be in for the ride of their life on Saturday.
-
'The UCP has abandoned Albertans to the fourth wave': NDP rips COVID-19 comments by UCP caucus chair
Alberta NDP health critic David Shepherd ripped UCP caucus chair Nathan Neudorf (Lethbridge-East) Friday evening, after Neudorf appeared on a Lethbridge-based newscast to discuss the province's approach to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases during the fourth wave.
Edmonton
-
Hospitalizations mounting as Alberta adds 1K new cases for 3rd straight day
There are 336 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 244 since the start of the month and the highest patient count since June 7.
-
Alberta delays 30 per cent of non-urgent surgeries in Edmonton as COVID-19 cases rise
Up to 30 per cent of non-urgent surgeries will be postponed in the Edmonton zone starting on Aug. 30.
-
Edmonton pharmacies alarmed over rise in prescription cough syrup thefts
Some local pharmacists are alarmed after at least six Edmonton pharmacies have been robbed of certain cough medications in the last two weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich delivery driver works 7 days a week to create library at his former elementary school in Ghana
Isaac will never forget the day he was doing deliveries and received a $100 tip.
-
Vancouver Island adds 63 new COVID-19 cases; active cases near record high
The new cases were among 867 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement Friday from the B.C. health ministry.
-
Fundraiser launched for 6-year-old Duncan boy in intensive care after fire
A six-year-old boy from Duncan has been hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation after a fire seriously damaged his home Wednesday night.