Celebrating Olympic Champions

Tokyo Olympic medalists from Middlesex-London Tokyo Olympic medalists from Middlesex-London

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban largely seal off Kabul airport as airlift winds down

Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport to most Afghans hoping for evacuation and most NATO nations flew out their troops after two decades in Afghanistan, winding down a frantic airlift that Western leaders acknowledged was still leaving many of their citizens and local allies behind.

Louisiana braces for 'life-altering' Hurricane Ida

Weather forecasters warned residents along Louisiana's coast to rush preparations Saturday in anticipation of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 225 kilometres per hour when it slams ashore Sunday.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island