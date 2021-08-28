Celebrating Olympic Champions

London, Ont. -

Londoners are lining up early Saturday for the city’s Olympian celebration at Labatt park that gets underway at noon.

Tourism London and the City of London set up the event to celebrate London Ont’s athletes, including Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly Maggie Mac Neil, members of the gold winning women’s eight crew including Susanne Grainger, women’s coxless four rower Jennifer Marlins, as well as decathlon champion Damian Warner, flag bearer for closing ceremonies.

The event runs from noon till 1 p.m but opens to the public at 11 a.m.