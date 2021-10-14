CCMA tickets to go on sale Friday

Johnny Reid performs at the 2011 Canadian Country Music Awards at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, Monday, September 12, 2011. (Dave Chidley / The Canadian Press) Johnny Reid performs at the 2011 Canadian Country Music Awards at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, Monday, September 12, 2011. (Dave Chidley / The Canadian Press)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island