CBSA seizes 100 kg of suspected cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

100 kg of suspected cocaine was seized by the CBSA at the Blue Water Bridge border crossing in Point Edward, Ont. on Dec. 11, 2022. (Source: Canada Border Services Agency) 100 kg of suspected cocaine was seized by the CBSA at the Blue Water Bridge border crossing in Point Edward, Ont. on Dec. 11, 2022. (Source: Canada Border Services Agency)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver