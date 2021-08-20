Cause of Sarnia, Ont. house fire under investigation

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Three people and a dog safely escaped a house fire in the 100 block of Brock Street North in the early morning hours of Friday.

Sarnia Fire Rescue Services (SFRS) responded to the scene around 12:04 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home, but all three occupants out of the house.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and searched to confirm no one was left in the home. A family dog was removed safely.

One person was taken to hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation but did not need to be admitted.

Quick response by firefighters is credited with keeping damage minimal, mostly due to smoke.

The damage is estimated at $40,000.

SFRS and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.