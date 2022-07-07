Catch up convocations prove to be a relief for grads
Catch up convocations prove to be a relief for grads
Jayna Joachim posed for pictures in front of the engineering building at Western University with her siblings and parents.
“It’s a very proud moment, she’s worked very hard,” an emotional Kavita Chhiba said of her daughter.
For two years, graduates at Western University could only sit at home and watch a virtual recognition of their hard work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was so much better. This was what I wanted. And it took me six years to do my undergrad. So it felt well deserved that they finally did this for us,” said 2021 grad Savannah Hayes.
Joachim added that it was a relief to finally cross the stage and told CTV News London, “I was disappointed last year when I couldn't do it. So I'm glad that Western is having ceremonies for us now.”
With many of the graduates spending parts of the last two years learning virtually, this was the only time they’ve seen each other in person.
Graduates and their families attended in person convocations on July 7, 2022 for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)“I never met my classmates before. So this is the first day to meet all my classmates,” Yuwen Sun said after travelling from the Niagara region.
She’s not alone, many of the grads CTV News London spoke to on Thursday were coming from destinations around the province.
“I spent four years at this university so it's great to be able to celebrate that accomplishment and feel recognized for that and have my family here to support me,” Zoey Levi said.
As families gathered for pictures in front of Western signs around campus, smiles and laughter matched the gloriously beautiful weather. The parents of the graduates were beaming their pride and appreciation to witness a moment they feared was lost.
“That was amazing. I was clapping and cheering, we are not allowed to be loud. But I still was. Yeah, I was thrilled,” Wally Hayes said of the moment he watched his daughter Savannah cross the stage.
“I think it's pretty important. They supported me this whole time. You know, it's been a lot of years and now we it's a nice end to the journey,” Joachim said of sharing the accomplishment with her parents.
More convocations are planned for Friday, with the hope they will never have to delay a celebration again.
