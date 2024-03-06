LONDON
London

    • Cat perishes in overnight house fire in London

    Damage is estimated at $500,000 after a house fire on Saddy Avenue in London. March 6, 2024. (Source: London fire) Damage is estimated at $500,000 after a house fire on Saddy Avenue in London. March 6, 2024. (Source: London fire)
    Damage is estimated at $500,000 and one cat has died after a house fire in London Wednesday morning.

    Crews responded to the scene in the 100 block of Saddy Ave. near Bournemouth Drive around 1 a.m.

    The call to 9-1-1 came from neighbours and when crews arrive, one occupant of the home was waiting outside.

    Work from fire fighters contained the blaze to the property but there was heat damage to a neighbouring fence and house.

    The cause is still under investigation and seven trucks with 28 personnel have cleared the scene. 

