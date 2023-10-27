LONDON
London

    • Cat perishes in London residential house fire

    London fire crews responded to a fire on Wilson Street on Oct. 27, 2023. (Source: London fire) London fire crews responded to a fire on Wilson Street on Oct. 27, 2023. (Source: London fire)

    One cat has died and five cats have been rescued following a house fire in London on Friday.

    Crews were called to the scene at 63 Wilson Ave. near Rogers Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

    According to London fire, the cause of the blaze appears to be electrical.

    Damage is estimated at $150,000.

