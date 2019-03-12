

CTV London





A man has been charged after a dispute left his roommate’s cat dead.

Provincial police responded to the incident in Chatsworth Township on the evening of March 8.

According to police, a man had thrown his roommate’s cat against the wall after the cat had peed on his sandals. The cat was reportedly thrown so hard that it died.

The 21-year-old was charged with killing an animal other than cattle.

He is due in an Owen Sound courtroom on April 4 to answer the charge.