Featured
Cat killed after peeing on man’s sandals, police say
An OPP vehicle is seen in Collingwood, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 (CTV News/Roger Klein)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 7:59AM EDT
A man has been charged after a dispute left his roommate’s cat dead.
Provincial police responded to the incident in Chatsworth Township on the evening of March 8.
According to police, a man had thrown his roommate’s cat against the wall after the cat had peed on his sandals. The cat was reportedly thrown so hard that it died.
The 21-year-old was charged with killing an animal other than cattle.
He is due in an Owen Sound courtroom on April 4 to answer the charge.