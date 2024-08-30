Cash reward increased as the 30-year-anniversary of Sonya Cywink murder is marked
It has been 30 years since the discovery of the body of 31-year-old Sonya Cywink.
She was discovered murdered at the Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site south of Iona, Ont. on August 30, 1994.
Sonya had last been seen alive four days earlier in London's Old East Village. She was pregnant at the time.
On Friday, her sister, investigators, elders, and the public marked her passing with a traditional sacred fire ceremony.
While Sonya's murder remains unsolved, the resolve of her sister Meggie Cywink to find her killer is unrelenting.
"I keep telling people getting a conviction is not as important to me anymore as it is to find out what happened to my sister. Why did someone want to take her life? What were the last days and moments of her life?"
Meggie Cywink is seen during a Sacred Fire Ceremony in honour of her murdered sister Sonya, August 30, 2024 (Sean Irvine, CTV News London)
Meggie has long had the support of some of the original investigators on the case.
For a time, they feared a killer might never be found, but over the past few years, things have changed.
"There's been progress," said Chris Gheysen, a retired OPP investigator "I mean, over time, people are less fearful of retribution and more apt to talk. And they're most apt to talk to a family member, in this case, Meg."
"There are things that come up, there are still stones unturned," said lawyer Jessica Zita.
She is a Toronto-based lawyer who signed on to the case after witnessing Meggie's passionate fight for justice.
"30 years is no small number", she said. "And to keep pushing the needle on this investigation that a lot, or many, many others, more than not, would have given up on long ago is inspiring."
Before the traditional ceremony, Meggie announced a cash reward offered for information leading to Sonya's killer has been increased from $60,000 to $75,000.
She is hopeful it might be enough for anyone holding a dark secret to come forward.
"I think after 30 years there are people who still know something. There are still people who are wanting to unburden themselves - and I believe we're at a crossroads. "
Friday's ceremony was not limited to Sonya's case, as the faces of other missing and murdered Indigenous women were on display.
