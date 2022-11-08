Cash for Life winner from London

A London man will be getting $1,000 a week for life after winning on an Instant Cash for Life scratch card.

Jason, 35, said he started playing the game regularly about six months ago.

"I bought this ticket using some smaller winnings. The clerk at the store picked the ticket for me," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "This win wasn't supposed to happen. We were supposed to stop at a different store!"

He said he discovered his win while playing his ticket at home.

"I saw I had won but it didn't feel real. I couldn't help but smile. When I told my girlfriend, she couldn't believe it,” he said. "Then I called my mom and grandmother. My grandmother won on Cash for Life seven years ago, so she was thrilled someone else in the family could share this experience with her."

Jason plans to save and travel with his winnings. "I want to go everywhere. I want to buy a camper van and pursue my wanderlust dreams. The first trip will be Canada. I need to figure out if we will start on the east or west coast," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Valley Farm Variety on Huron Street in London.