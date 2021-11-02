Cases in Middlesex-London dip to four, but one new death

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting four new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Tuesday, as vaccination rates continue to rise.

The death, a woman in her 70s, was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home and was not fully vaccinated.

Tuesday's count marks the first dip into single digits in a week, with numbers having been steady over the last week in the low to mid-teens, and it lowers the seven-day moving average to 11.6 from 13.4.

The region now has a total of 14,509 cases and 246 deaths, with 14,147 cases resolved leaving 116 active.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 67.4 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 78.3 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre reports it is caring for eight patients with COVID-19, no change from Monday, with five or fewer critical patients from Saskatchewan.

The only ongoing outbreak in schools it at Wilberforce Public School, which is currently closed for in-person learning, but is expected to reopen Monday. There is also an outbreak at Waddling Duck Daycare.

Outbreaks at Clara Brenton Public School and St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School have been declared over.

As of Saturday, 793,474 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Middlesex-London.

Of those eligible 12 years of age and older, 89.2 per cent have received at least one, while 85.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The group with the lowest rate of fully vaccination is those ages 18-24, of whom just 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – seven new, 88 active, 4,711 total, 4,530 resolved, 93 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – three new, 33 active, 2,420 total, 2,360 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 41 active, 3,061 total, 2,964 resolved, 49 deaths

Huron-Perth – nine new, 33 active, 2,340 total, 2,240 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 43 active, 4,194 total, 4,080 resolved, 71 deaths

Across the province, Ontario health officials reported 331 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and seven additional deaths.