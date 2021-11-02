Cases in Middlesex-London dip to four, but one new death

Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses by week administered in Middlesex-London are seen as of the week ending Oct. 30, 2021. (Source: Middlesex-London Health Unit) Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses by week administered in Middlesex-London are seen as of the week ending Oct. 30, 2021. (Source: Middlesex-London Health Unit)

London Top Stories