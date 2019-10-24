Featured
Case about denial of liver transplant to alcohol abusers will proceed
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:52AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 1:56PM EDT
TORONTO - A judge says a charter fight over the denial of liver transplants to alcohol abusers can proceed.
The case involves the estates of two men who died from liver disease.
The University Health Network had refused them transplants because of their drinking.
The network argued it was not subject to the charter as a private entity, but the judge disagreed.
The men's estates challenged the constitutional validity of the policy that denied them transplants as a violation of their constitutional rights to life and equality.