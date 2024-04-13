Cars rolls over into ditch after east-end collision
London, Ont. fire crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at 6 p.m. Friday on Highbury Avenue.
Emergency responders said one vehicle rolled over into the ditch, but the lone driver did not need to be extricated.
Highbury Avenue between Commissioners Road East and Hamilton Road was down to one lane in either direction, but has since fully reopened.
Officials have not released any further information, including potential injuries or charges laid.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
EXCLUSIVE Politicians shouldn't scrap climate commitments to address cost of living crisis: Boris Johnson
Politicians should not toss aside their climate commitments in order to address the cost of living crisis, says former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson.
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
Man stabs, kills 5 people in Australia shopping mall, small child among injured, police say
A man stabbed five people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack.
NEW THIS MORNING Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Leave Canada? Sue automakers? Victims consider their options as auto thefts surge
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
Federal government tells Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, West Bank as tensions rise
The government of Canada has upgraded its travel advisories to Israel and the West Bank, instructing Canadians to avoid all travel amid escalating tensions in the region.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes a container ship near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel
Commandos from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard rappelled down from a helicopter onto an Israeli-affiliated container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and seized the vessel Saturday, the latest in a series of attacks between the two countries.
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.