Cars rolls over into ditch after east-end collision

    London, Ont. fire crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at 6 p.m. Friday on Highbury Avenue.

    Emergency responders said one vehicle rolled over into the ditch, but the lone driver did not need to be extricated.

    Highbury Avenue between Commissioners Road East and Hamilton Road was down to one lane in either direction, but has since fully reopened.

    Officials have not released any further information, including potential injuries or charges laid.

