Carling COVID-19 assessment centre taking appointments for holiday Monday

Exeter, Ont. -

For anyone needing a COVID-19 test over the Labour Day long weekend, the Carling assessment centre in London, Ont. will remain open.

Regular operating hours will continue from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for in-person testing with the telephone booking system opening again on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Appointments can be booked online at www.covidtestinglm.ca/online-booking.

Staff is asking that the general public book their COVID-19 testing appointments online as much as possible.

The Carling Assessment Centre will only test those who fall within the Ontario provincial guidelines. This includes individuals who:

• Are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

• Have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Middlesex-London Health

Unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app; or

• Live or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by MiddlesexLondon Health Unit; or

• Have no symptoms and require a test as an essential health worker, for Long Term Care visits, a medical procedure, cancer treatment, or;

• Are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative:

• Residents or workers in homeless shelters or other congregate settings

• International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period

• Farm workers

• Individuals who identify as Indigenous

• Individuals, and one accompanying caregiver, with written prior approval for out-of-country

medical services from the General Manager, OHIP

• Individuals who are travelling into remote/isolated First Nation and Indigenous

communities for work purposes.

• School staff inclusive of itinerant, supply specialty teachers, and childcare staff, and school bus drivers