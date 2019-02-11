

London police are searching for a suspect following a carjacking Sunday night.

Police say two men attempted to rob another man of his car from a parking lot at the corner of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street West about 10:15 p.m.

They say a 24-year-old man was sitting in his parked vehicle at 530 Oxford St. W. when two males approached his car and demanded that he exit the driver’s side.

When the victim refused, one of the men produced a handgun, police say. The driver of the vehicle still did not leave his car and the two men fled in opposite directions.

One suspected was arrested nearby. He is an 18-year-old Mississauga man and remains in custody.

Police continue to search for the second suspect.

He is described as a a black man, with black hair and between 20 to 30 years of age. He stands about 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds with a slim build.

Police say the victim didn't have any injuries.