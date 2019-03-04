Featured
Careless smoking blamed for fatal high-rise fire
High Rise Fire at 595 Proudfoot Lane in London, Ontario.
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 1:16PM EST
An investigation into a fatal fire at a Proudfoot Lane apartment building has concluded, according to London police.
Officials say a 57-year-old man died due to smoke inhalation and the fire was caused by careless smoking.
Emergency responders were called to the high-rise, where smoke could be seen billowing from a seventh floor apartment, the night of Feb. 24.
One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. No one else was injured.
London police, the London Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office undertook the investigation.