An investigation into a fatal fire at a Proudfoot Lane apartment building has concluded, according to London police.

Officials say a 57-year-old man died due to smoke inhalation and the fire was caused by careless smoking.

Emergency responders were called to the high-rise, where smoke could be seen billowing from a seventh floor apartment, the night of Feb. 24.

One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. No one else was injured.

London police, the London Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office undertook the investigation.