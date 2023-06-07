Careless driving charge laid after vehicle collides with hydro pole, catches fire

A 26-year-old from London has been charged after crashing into a hydro pole that resulted in minor injuries earlier this week.

According to Elgin County OPP, at approximately 5:10 a.m. on June 4, emergency crews responded to the area of Quaker Road at John Wise Line in the Municipality of Central Elgin for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police said the vehicle collided with a hydro pole and caught fire following the collision.

The two occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injures as a result of the crash, and exited the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

The investigating officer administered a roadside approved screening device test, which registered an alert.

As a result, a 26-year-old from London was charged with careless driving, and was issued a three-day administrative driver’s licence suspension.

Elgin County OPP remind drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs are safe to consume before getting behind the wheel, and if people observe suspected impaired drivers, they should call 9-1-1 or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.