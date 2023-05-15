Careless driving charge laid after 2 transport trucks collide on Highway 401

All lanes have reopened after a crash involving two transport trucks on Highway 401 sent one driver to hospital with minor injuries on Monday afternoon.

According to OPP, the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 west of Iona Road, in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich at approximately 2:19 p.m.

One driver was injured in the crash and was transported to hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second transport truck was uninjured in the collision.

Early Monday evening, OPP said all lanes of Highway 401 westbound had reopened to traffic and emergency crews had cleared the scene.

As a result of the crash, a 36-year-old resident of Tecumseh, Ont. has been charged with careless driving.

Police add that updates will be provided as necessary.