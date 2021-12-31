Car vs. tree in north east London
A car collided with a tree at Kilally Road and Sanford Street, Dec. 31, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
One person has been transported to hospital following a crash in north east London.
It happened at the intersection of Kilally Road and Sanford Street just before 3 p.m.
One car collided with a tree, causing damage to the vehicle and first responders quickly attended the scene.
It’s believed one person escaped injury in the crash, while the other person sustained undetermined injuries.