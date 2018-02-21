

CTV London





A major search effort is underway to find a child believed to have been in a car that was swept into the Grand River north of Belwood.

At around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle drove past a road closure and was swept into the waters of the Grand River near the town of Grand Valley, located approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Orangeville, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

A female driver was able to escape the vehicle with no injuries, police said.

Fire officials confirmed to CTV News that water rescue teams are searching for a child who was inside the vehicle during the incident.

Brad Patton, the fire chief for Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue that assisted the Grand Valley Fire Department with the rescue, said crews were dealing with “fast moving water” and “large ice flows” in the river in a tweet published Wednesday.

The vehicle was located under a bridge between 9th and 10th line.

The age and gender of the child have not been released.

With files from CTV Toronto