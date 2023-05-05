Car strikes parked dump truck, driver three times over legal limit: Police

A Sarnia man is charged after a vehicle struck a parked dump truck on Friday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Queen Street where both vehicles had sustained significant damage.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for injuries and was given a breath test which police say showed the driver was approximately three times over the legal limit.

A 27-year-old man is facing one count of impaired operation and one count of having blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.