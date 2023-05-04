Car strikes house in north London

A London man is facing charges after a hit-and-run where a car struck a house.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1200 block of Richmond Street near Bernard Avenue.

Police say the driver and passenger fled from the car on foot and were found not far away by officers.

The passenger had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

A 23 year old has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration and fail to stop at scene of accident.

The estimated damages are unknown at this time.

A home in the area of Richmond Street and Bernard Avenue is boarded up after being struck by a car on May 4, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)