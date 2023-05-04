Car strikes house in north London

A home in the area of Richmond Street and Bernard Avenue is boarded up after being struck by a car on May 4, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) A home in the area of Richmond Street and Bernard Avenue is boarded up after being struck by a car on May 4, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver