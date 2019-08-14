

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





Police have told CTV News that a car collided with a house on Woodman Avenue in East London.

Police are currently evaluating the area within a 1 block radius.

“Police were called to a home for a vehicle that hit a house. We’re still investigating the cause or the root cause of the explosion that's why we’ve evacuated people to the street, to Dundas for everybody’s safety," said Cst. Shayna Boland of the London Police.

Two firefighters are being assesed at hospital and two police officers received minor injuries.

“When police arrived a female was taken into custody. While officers were in duty of the active investigation that's going on behind me there was an explosion. We believe that it was due to the gas line. We are now working closely with fire obviously to help contain the fire. We have or are actively making sure that everybody is evacuated within a one block radius. Debris from the crash flew over a block."

The female driver has since been arrested.