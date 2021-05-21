LONDON ONT -- Emergency crews including fire, police and a standby ambulance are on the scene of an ongoing natural gas leak in the city’s core.

Around nine o’clock Friday morning, emergency crews were called to Maitland and Hill streets after reports came in that a vehicle had struck home.

Upon arrival, emergency crews could immediately smell gas, while residents reported a hissing sound coming from the home.

Right away 15 homes in the immediate area were evacuated, power cut and a perimeter set-up.

Power outages in London May 21, 2021 Source: Google Maps / London Hydro

Shortly afterwards, the female driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Moments later a resident in the home, a woman in her 70s experienced heart issues and was transported to hospital.

Later, at the scene, a man identifying himself as the woman’s son said he expected she would recover, and had been “in shock” following the crash.

Crews from Enbridge Gas arrived quickly, but getting the situation under control is going to take time.

London Fire District Chief Steven Baker says four valves in the older neighbourhood must be disconnected, with the process underway.

In the meantime, a heavy smell of natural gas persists in the area.

Baker says firefighters expect the best, but are staged “for the worse” and have hoses deployed and at the ready should they be required.

However, he assures residents the situation is gradually coming under control.

Baker acknowledges the ongoing situation has eerie similarities to the massive 2019 explosion on Woodman Avenue.

“It was this platoon, and a lot of these crews, that were on the scene on Woodman Avenue, and yes it’s always an elevated concern for any natural gas incident, particularly when a vehicle strikes a meter on the side of a home. It puts elevation much higher.”

Police are asking people who spot outages int he area not to call 911 as it is being dealt with.