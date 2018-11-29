

CTV London





London police have charged a 36-year-old man after a woman was forced from a vehicle at knifepoint at a north end gas station.

Officials say the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday at the gas bar at 1331 Huron Street near Highbury Avenue.

According to police, the woman was waiting in the passenger seat while the male driver went into the gas station when an unknown man opened the driver's door and demanded she get out of the car.

When the woman refused, the man threatened her with a knife and she exited the car. He then drove away.

Police were called, and while en route to the scene they spotted the stolen vehicle turning south onto Clarke Road from Huron Street.

As officers followed, it struck a light standard at the corner of Clarke Road and Cheapside Street.

The 36-year-old London man driving the vehicle was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

No one was injured. Damage to the vehicle and streetlight are estimated at about $5,000.