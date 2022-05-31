Car leaves road, strikes guide wire and unoccupied home

OPP in Norfolk County are using a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning as an example of why it’s important to wear your seatbelt.

Just before 6 a.m. police and EMS responded to a collision on Highway 24 between Vittoria Road and United Church Road in Woodhouse, where a driver appeared to have lost control, hit a guide wire and rolled a vehicle through the front of an unoccupied home.

According to police, a Good Samaritan driving by saw the damage and contacted police.

Police say the driver had left the scene earlier and returned home to an address in Norfolk County to contact police.

The driver was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing but police say speed is being considered as a contributing factor.