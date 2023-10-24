Car fire spreads to garage in south London

London fire crews are on scene of a car fire that has spread to a garage in south London.

According to London fire, the engulfed vehicle is in the laneway of a home in the 500 block of Chester Street near High Street.

No injuries are reported at this time and there are no reports of fire or smoke inside the home.

London fire crews responded to a vehicle fire that spread to a garage on Oct. 24, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)