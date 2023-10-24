LONDON
London

    • Car fire spreads to garage in south London

    London fire crews are on scene of a car fire that has spread to a garage in south London.

    According to London fire, the engulfed vehicle is in the laneway of a home in the 500 block of Chester Street near High Street.

    No injuries are reported at this time and there are no reports of fire or smoke inside the home.

    London fire crews responded to a vehicle fire that spread to a garage on Oct. 24, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News