Car fire leads to arrest of tow truck driver

London, Ont. -

A tow truck drive was arrested after arriving on scene of a car fire.

Early Thursday morning, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a vehicle on fire.

Once on scene at Bruce Road 13 on Saugeen First Nation, the fire was extinguished.

The individuals in the vehicle made arrangements to have their vehicle towed.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the out of area tow truck that arrived on scene and subsequently arrested the driver after he provided false information.

As a result, a 34-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with:

Identity fraud

No licence for a commercial motor vehicle

Driving while under suspension

The accused is expected to be in court on Monday.