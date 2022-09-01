Car ends up in ditch after two-vehicle collision Thursday morning

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash just after sunrise on Thursday, which saw a car end up in a ditch and one person sent to hospital.

According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles Thursday at 6:45 a.m. at Dundas Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway in London, Ont.

London fire says no extrication was needed following the collision, but one person was evaluated by paramedics and sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

Fire crews asked the public to avoid the area for a short time Thursday morning, but have since cleared the scene, and the incident is now being handled by London police.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.