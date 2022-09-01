Car ends up in ditch after two-vehicle collision Thursday morning
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash just after sunrise on Thursday, which saw a car end up in a ditch and one person sent to hospital.
According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles Thursday at 6:45 a.m. at Dundas Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway in London, Ont.
London fire says no extrication was needed following the collision, but one person was evaluated by paramedics and sent to hospital with unknown injuries.
Fire crews asked the public to avoid the area for a short time Thursday morning, but have since cleared the scene, and the incident is now being handled by London police.
The cause of the crash remains unknown.
Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
