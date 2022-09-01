Car ends up in ditch after two-vehicle collision Thursday morning

First responders attended the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on the morning of September 1, 2022 in London, Ont. The London Fire Department says one car wound up in a ditch and one person was sent to hospital. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter) First responders attended the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on the morning of September 1, 2022 in London, Ont. The London Fire Department says one car wound up in a ditch and one person was sent to hospital. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)

