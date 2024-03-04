'Car-demic' continues as another London, Ont. home struck by vehicle
Yet another London home has been struck by a vehicle.
It is the latest in a string of crashes in which one resident has dubbed a “car-demic" — he and others want politicians to act.
Security camera footage obtained by CTV News London captures the moment two SUVs collided Sunday night at the intersection of Admiral Drive and Kipling Avenue.
In the video, a white SUV goes out of control. It then knocks over a light post on one property before it slams into the concrete front step of another.
Looking over the remains of his light post, resident Adam Goyan recalled rushing to help the people shaken up. Thankfully they were not seriously hurt.
“There was a little boy,” he said. “He was crying. He was shocked.”
This incident is the latest example of a collision into a property at or near the southern intersection of Admiral Drive at Kipling Avenue.
A car crashed into a home in the area of Admiral Drive and Kipling Street on March 3, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)
George Silda lives at the crossing, and he wants something done quickly to improve safety.
“Hopefully we don’t lose a life here,” he said in an interview with CTV News London on Monday.
The city has already implemented numerous traffic calming measures, including an island just down from where the crash occurred – but, neighbours want more.
Stop signs are one suggestion, but most favour speed reduction measures.
“Speed bumps are the best thing because they [drivers] will just run through stop signs anyways,” said Silda.
Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis is in the corner of residents.
“I’m with them. It’s just what is going to be the right fit here,” he said.
Admiral Drive resident George Silda caught the March 3, 2024 collision on camera. He continues to push for enhanced safety measures. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Lewis wants to give city staffers the summer to implement an action plan. But in the interim, he is asking London police to conduct a traffic blitz.
“I think we need to look at whether it is speed humps or some other form of traffic calming long-term,” he said.
“Calming” is something all Londoners want after a seemingly endless string of vehicles hitting homes and businesses.
In the last year alone, CTV News London has covered a half dozen such incidents, excluding close calls.
Back on Admiral Drive, residents are worried about the safety of children waiting for school buses, and some even fear timing could turn a minor traffic crash into a tragedy.
Goyan said he would have been in his driveway at the time of Sunday’s crash had he been home moments earlier.
“It was just a second of difference,” he said. “They were going to hit me in my driveway!”
Adam Goyan points to a light post on his front lawn knocked over during a collision at the intersection of Admiral Drive and Kipling Avenue in London, Ont. on March 3, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
