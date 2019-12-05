Car dealership employee allegedly pocketed cash from sale
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 1:40PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged after turning himself in following a fraud investigation by the St. Thomas Police Service.
Officials say the 41-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest following a fraud investigation.
Police allege he sold a used vehicle at a St. Thomas dealership where he worked, then pocketed the cash from the sale.
He has been charged with fraud under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.
He was released on a Promise to Appear for a future court date.