LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged after turning himself in following a fraud investigation by the St. Thomas Police Service.

Officials say the 41-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest following a fraud investigation.

Police allege he sold a used vehicle at a St. Thomas dealership where he worked, then pocketed the cash from the sale.

He has been charged with fraud under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was released on a Promise to Appear for a future court date.